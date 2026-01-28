IMD issues alert as cold wave, dense fog grip several states- check full forecast

A yellow alert has been issued as cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, according to the weather department. In addition, dense fog is expected at isolated locations over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department has warned of widespread thunderstorm activity across several states. Thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms are very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, while Uttarakhand may witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

Delhi Weather Update

The weather in the national capital is set to remain unsettled over the next two days. On January 28, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 11 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky, with shallow fog during the morning hours. Light northerly winds are expected to prevail through the day.

On January 27, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy, with a spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the night.