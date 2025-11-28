IMD Issues Alert As Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ Approaches Tamil Nadu- Check Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a cyclone alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of south Andhra Pradesh as cyclonic storm Ditwah continues its north-northwest movement along coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

What IMD Said In its latest Bulletin

According to IMD’s bulletin, the storm has intensified with strong winds and the potential to bring extremely heavy rainfall over coastal regions. The system is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal, close to the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh coastline, by the early hours of November 30, prompting cautionary advisories for residents, authorities and fishermen.

Ditwah moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and at 0230 hrs IST on Friday lay centred near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 50 km south of Trincomalee, 70 km northwest of Batticaloa, 220 km north of Hambantota, 460 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The storm moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and is likely to continue tracking north-northwest along the Sri Lankan coast before entering the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rainfall is forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

On Thursday, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, with heavier activity over South Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms and lightning appeared at one or two locations. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts.

Today’s Weather Update For Tamil Nadu

As per the weather department, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places in the northern parts of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal. Extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places is forecast over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in isolated pockets of Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Perambalur, Cuddalore and Puducherry.

(With ANI inputs)