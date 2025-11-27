Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989445https://zeenews.india.com/india/imd-issues-alert-for-multiple-states-as-cold-wave-and-heavy-rain-forecast-delhi-dips-to-8-c-2989445.html
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

IMD Issues Alert For Multiple States As Cold Wave And Heavy Rain Forecast; Delhi Dips To 8°C

IMD issued yellow alerts for Punjab and southern regions due to cold waves and heavy rain. Delhi will see clear skies, foggy mornings, and temperatures ranging between 8 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 07:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IMD Issues Alert For Multiple States As Cold Wave And Heavy Rain Forecast; Delhi Dips To 8°CImage: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Punjab on Thursday, warning that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated areas. A yellow alert has also been issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands due to forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A thundersquall with strong winds is expected at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Squally weather is likely along and off the south Kerala coast and adjoining Lakshadweep area, Comorin region, south Bay of Bengal, and along and off the Tamil Nadu coast and Andaman Sea.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the Gulf of Mannar, along and off the Sri Lanka coast, and over the south and adjoining north Andaman Sea, squally winds are expected.

Stronger squally conditions with wind speeds are also expected over the south Andaman Sea and nearby parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Delhi Weather Update

According to the IMD, Delhi will experience a mainly clear sky, with shallow fog at most places and moderate fog at isolated locations during morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range between 8 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celcius. On Wednesday, the national capital witnessed a significant drop in temperature, with the mercury dipping to 8 degrees Celsius, bringing cold winds and winter-like conditions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chhattisgarh
Hardcore Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh
rabri devi news
Lalu Family Told To Vacate Famed 10 Circular Road Residence - Here's Why?
India
India Set for Record Kharif Output as Foodgrain Production Tops 173 MT
Normalisation of Saudi Israel Relations
Trump vs. Crown Prince: Behind Smiles, The Secret Fight The World Didn’t See
India
Cabinet Gives Nod To Multitracking Railway Projects Worth Rs 2,781 Crore
car registration
India’s Costliest Car Registration Number? HR88B8888’s Bid Touches Rs 1.17 Cr
Pakistan
How Pak Troll Farms Disguise Themselves as Indians To Push Misinformation
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gauharganj Over Rape Case
China Immigration Row
After 18-Hour Shanghai Lock-In, What Pushed China’s Envoy Into Damage Control
Indian Navy
Why Gulf Navies Are Expanding Training Ties With India Whilst Limiting Pakista