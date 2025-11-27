IMD Issues Alert For Multiple States As Cold Wave And Heavy Rain Forecast; Delhi Dips To 8°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Punjab on Thursday, warning that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated areas. A yellow alert has also been issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands due to forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A thundersquall with strong winds is expected at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Squally weather is likely along and off the south Kerala coast and adjoining Lakshadweep area, Comorin region, south Bay of Bengal, and along and off the Tamil Nadu coast and Andaman Sea.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the Gulf of Mannar, along and off the Sri Lanka coast, and over the south and adjoining north Andaman Sea, squally winds are expected.

Stronger squally conditions with wind speeds are also expected over the south Andaman Sea and nearby parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Delhi Weather Update

According to the IMD, Delhi will experience a mainly clear sky, with shallow fog at most places and moderate fog at isolated locations during morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range between 8 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celcius. On Wednesday, the national capital witnessed a significant drop in temperature, with the mercury dipping to 8 degrees Celsius, bringing cold winds and winter-like conditions.