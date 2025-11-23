IMD Issues Alerts As Heavy Rain To Lash Tamil Nadu, Kerala- Check Full Forecast Here

Tamil Nadu and Kerala are set to witness heavy rainfall on Sunday as weather systems strengthen over the South Andaman Sea and the southeast Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu due to an intensifying low-pressure area, while Kerala is under a yellow alert in seven districts as a cyclonic circulation brings heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and winds of up to 40 kmph. Both states are likely to experience widespread wet weather over the coming days.

A yellow alert indicates rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours, and residents have been advised to remain cautious.

Districts Under Alert in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

According to the IMD, Kerala may continue to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms until November 26 due to the prevailing cyclonic circulation. In Tamil Nadu, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, and Madurai. Alerts have also been issued for the Delta districts , Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai along with the central districts of Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Puducherry and Karaikal as well. Southern Tamil Nadu witnessed intense showers from Friday afternoon, which continued well into the night.

The Thamirabarani river catchment areas in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi experienced particularly heavy rainfall, while Thoothukudi also recorded significant showers.

In Tiruchendur, heavy rain caused waterlogging inside the temple complex, and the accumulated water drained into the sea near the Murugan Temple. This resulted in soil erosion along the adjoining shoreline.

Thoothukudi District Collector Ilam Bhagavath urged residents living along the Thamirabarani riverbanks to avoid moving towards low-lying areas and remain cautious.

Several parts of Tenkasi, including the Shankaran Koil region, received steady rainfall. The Delta region also remained drenched, with Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Thiruvideimaruthur, Orathanadu, Pattukkottai, Peravurani and Adirampattinam witnessing widespread showers.

Yellow alerts have been issued for multiple districts over the next four days. On November 23, alerts are in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Persistent Rain Across Tamil Nadu Districts

Heavy rain continued for the second day across several parts of Tamil Nadu. Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi and Nannilam saw persistent downpours, while Cuddalore district experienced rain with thunderstorms and lightning, especially in Chidambaram and nearby areas.

Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Sikkal, Puthur and Velankanni also recorded heavy rainfall. Strong winds and intense showers affected Mayiladuthurai, Manalmedu, Kuttalam, Tharangambadi, Porayar, Thirukadayur, Thiruvavaduthurai, Sirkazhi and neighbouring regions.

Interior and western districts were also impacted. Heavy rain brought relief from heat in parts of Dharmapuri and moderate showers continued in Ariyalur. Perambalur received rain with strong winds, while tourists in Kodaikanal faced discomfort due to continuous showers.

Karur recorded sustained heavy rainfall, and Thiruchengode in Namakkal saw moderate rain. Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts reported rain in several locations, and heavy showers were also recorded in Ranipet, Arakkonam, Walajapet, Melvisharam, Timiri and Sholingur.

Kerala Weather Alerts for the Week

On November 24, a weather alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

On November 25, alerts will be in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki, and the same districts except Palakkad and Malappuram, will remain under alert on November 26.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as Kerala braces for several more days of widespread rainfall.

