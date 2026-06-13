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NewsIndiaIMD issues below-normal rainfall as El Nino forms over the Pacific Ocean
EL NINO WEATHER

IMD issues below-normal rainfall as El Nino forms over the Pacific Ocean

The orange alert has now been downgraded to a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, where light rain and strong winds are expected. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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IMD issues below-normal rainfall as El Nino forms over the Pacific Ocean(Representative Image: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an alert for below-normal rainfall. The country is likely to receive slightly below-normal rainfall during this year’s southwest monsoon season. While the monsoon has already covered most parts of southern India, the Northeast, and some eastern regions, its advance is expected to slow down in the coming days.

Speaking to the media, IMD scientist Pradeep Sharma said the El Niño weather pattern has become active and is expected to remain in place throughout the monsoon season.
He said the IMD’s long-range forecast suggests that India is likely to receive about 98 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall, which falls in the below-normal category.

Meanwhile, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said parts of north-west India have been witnessing rain and thunderstorms over the past two days due to a western disturbance. The weather department had earlier issued an orange alert for the region.

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According to Kumar, the western disturbance is currently located over north Haryana and nearby areas. As a result, rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and the Himalayan region. Winds could reach speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Also Read: IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert issued for Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan and over 20 states as monsoon advances

The orange alert has now been downgraded to a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, where light rain and strong winds are expected. Similar orange alerts remain in place for parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The recent spell of rain has brought relief from the heat, with temperatures across north India dropping by around 6 to 8 degrees Celsius. However, the IMD said temperatures are likely to rise again by 4 to 6 degrees in the coming days, though they are expected to remain near or below normal levels.

On the progress of the monsoon, Kumar said it has already covered most of the southern peninsula, extending up to Maharashtra. However, its advance has slowed somewhat beyond that region.

The monsoon has also reached the northeastern states and parts of eastern India. The IMD expects it to move into more areas of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh over the next two to three days before advancing more gradually thereafter.

(with IANS inputs)
 

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