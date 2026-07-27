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IMD issues heavy rain and thunderstorm alert as intense monsoon spell sweeps across several states

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan throughout the week.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:54 AM IST
IMD issues heavy rain and thunderstorm alert as intense monsoon spell sweeps across several states
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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