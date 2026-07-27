/IMD issues heavy rain and thunderstorm alert as intense monsoon spell sweeps across several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert warning that several parts of the country are set to experience an intense monsoon spell on Monday, with torrential rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds expected across multiple states.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the next 14 hours are likely to be particularly crucial as heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions are expected to intensify in several regions.
The weather department has warned that wind speeds could touch up to 80 kmph in some places, increasing the risk of uprooted trees, power cuts, traffic disruptions and waterlogging in low-lying areas. People living near rivers and coastal regions, as well as farmers and travellers, have been advised to remain alert. In the hill states, authorities have also cautioned about the possibility of landslides and sudden rises in river water levels due to continuous rainfall.
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand throughout the week.
Rainfall activity is also expected to pick up over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from Monday onwards. Several places in these states are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the week.
Apart from heavy showers, parts of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are also expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The weather department has urged people to stay away from open areas during periods of severe weather.
The monsoon is expected to remain active over eastern India as well. The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall across Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar over the coming days.
Among these, Odisha is likely to experience the most intense spell. The state is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated places could witness extremely heavy rainfall on July 27.
Jharkhand is also likely to receive heavy rainfall, and rainfall activity is expected to increase across Bihar during the week.
The IMD has asked state authorities to stay on alert and urged people to follow official weather advisories closely. The department has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and take extra precautions in areas vulnerable to flooding, waterlogging and landslides as the monsoon continues to remain active across large parts of the country.
(with IANS input)
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