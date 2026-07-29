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  • /IMD issues orange alert in Himachal Pradesh: Schools closed in Nahan as heavy rainfall triggers safety measures

IMD issues orange alert in Himachal Pradesh: Schools closed in Nahan as heavy rainfall triggers safety measures

Schools and colleges in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, were closed after the IMD issued an orange alert warning of heavy rainfall and possible landslides. Meanwhile, continuous rain has caused damage to houses, roads, and infrastructure across several districts.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
IMD issues orange alert in Himachal Pradesh: Schools closed in Nahan as heavy rainfall triggers safety measures
Image Credit: Himachal Pradesh Rain Alert

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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