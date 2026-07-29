/IMD issues orange alert in Himachal Pradesh: Schools closed in Nahan as heavy rainfall triggers safety measures

Due to heavy rainfall warnings, authorities in Himachal Pradesh have decided to close schools and other educational institutions in some areas to ensure safety. The decision comes after weather alerts predicted intense rain and related risks like landslides and flash floods.
In the Nahan subdivision of Sirmaur district, the administration didn't take chances. All schools, colleges, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and anganwadi centres are closed there for now.
This decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and the possibility of flash floods and landslides.
An official order by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajiv Sankhyan directed all government and private educational institutions to remain closed for the day. However, exams that were already scheduled will take place as planned, and school authorities have been asked to strictly follow the instructions.
Meanwhile, in Chamba district, things have gotten serious. Flash floods and landslides tore through several areas, damaging more than 25 houses and a shop. No lives lost, thankfully but plenty of families are dealing with real losses right now.
Streams and drains couldn't keep up with the rain, and mud and debris ended up in nearby homes. In Sultanpur, a local nallah overflowed and damaged several houses. Near Bhariad, a landslide buried more than a dozen vehicles cars, trucks, two-wheelers, all of it, and in another spot, the Tadoli Nallah surged with enough force to carry large stones straight through a roadside shop, destroying it completely.
The IMD has also warned of a moderate risk of flash floods in several districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan over the next 24 hours.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), around 178 roads across Himachal Pradesh are currently closed due to landslides and flooding. In addition, 107 water supply schemes have been affected, and 62 electricity transformers have been damaged due to the heavy rain.
The situation in Himachal Pradesh highlights how extreme weather can disrupt daily life and cause damage. Authorities are taking precautionary steps to keep people safe, and residents are advised to stay alert and follow official guidelines until the weather improves.
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