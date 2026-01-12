IMD Issues Red Alert As Cold Wave Grips Several States; Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu

Amid cold wave conditions gripping several parts of India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for Rajasthan and an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. A yellow alert has also been issued for Tamil Nadu, where heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places.

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are also very likely to prevail at isolated places of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Saurashtra and Kutch, and Uttarakhand, while cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi’s Weather Update

The weather department issued an orange alert for Delhi as Cold wave conditions continue to prevail over the region with shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours on Monday, January 12. The maximum temperature can range between 18 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum goes is between 2 degrees Celsius to 4 degree Celsius.