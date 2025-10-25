IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclone Montha Approaches India’s East Coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Cyclone Montha, developing over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, on the evening or night of October 28, with winds reaching 90–100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h. The IMD has issued a red alert for the coastal belt, as well as the northern and southern regions of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure system brewing in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is expected to strengthen further into a cyclonic storm by October 27–28. The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, including Machilipatnam, Kalingapatnam, and Kakinada, are likely to be impacted. The entire East Coast, particularly fishermen, has been advised to stay out of the water due to strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rainfall Forecast

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal on October 27 and 28, with Rayalaseema likely to receive over 210 mm in 24 hours. Telangana is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next two days, with isolated heavy showers predicted in the southern and eastern districts from October 27–29. Hyderabad may see light to moderate rain today and tomorrow, with similar conditions expected over the next five days.

Wind and Alerts

Telangana is likely to experience gusty winds of 30–40 km/h, accompanied by thunderstorms. A red alert has been issued for the coastal belt as well as northern and southern regions of Andhra Pradesh.

Alert and Safety Measures

Andhra Pradesh authorities have been placed on high alert, with district collectors instructed to activate control rooms and disaster response teams across coastal districts. Emergency relief centres and teams have been kept on standby. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea from October 26 due to rough and turbulent conditions.

The Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority has instructed district administrations to remain vigilant, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas affected by recent monsoon rains.

Ports at Chennai, Ennore, Kattupalli, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Thoothukudi have hoisted the first-level cyclone warning signal, while shipping operations continue under close monitoring.

Authorities continue to urge residents to stay alert, follow official advisories, and take all necessary precautions as Cyclone Montha approaches India’s east coast.

(With IANS Inputs)