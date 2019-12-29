IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi as temperature dips to 3.6 degree celsius

New Delhi: The Sunday morning of the national capital observed yet another cold day with the temperature recorded at 3.6-degree celsius at 6.10 am near Safdarjung area. The city was also covered with dense fog blanket with visibility recorded at 600 meters in Safdarjang and 300 meters in Palam at 5.30 am.

The temperature fell down to 2-degree celsius on Saturday (December 28) which is marked as the minimum temperature recorded this year in Delhi. The shelter homes in Delhi are full packed with homeless people trying to prevent themselves from the chilling waves.

Due to the continuous cold wave conditions in the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red' warning in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather condition. The IMD has issued the warning for December 29-30 after the temperature in parts of Delhi dropped.

It should be noted that since 1992, Safdarjung Enclave has recorded the lowest minimum temperature this year. During the 1930s the minimum temperature was recorded as low as 0.0 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD forecast, there are chances of rain from December 31 in the Delhi-NCR region. This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.

The extreme weather condition is affecting the train and flight services were several Delhi bound trains and flights are getting delayed.

The neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana are also facing a similar condition due to the extreme weather condition. In Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, 109 trains were delayed due to fog on Sunday.