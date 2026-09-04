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IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Delhi; Noida, Ghaziabad also receive heavy showers

Delhi and adjoining areas witnessed heavy rain on Friday, with the IMD issuing a red alert for Delhi and an orange warning for Noida and Ghaziabad, along with thunderstorms and more rainfall.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Delhi; Noida, Ghaziabad also receive heavy showers
Image Credit: ANI

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