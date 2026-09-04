/IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Delhi; Noida, Ghaziabad also receive heavy showers

Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed a rainy afternoon on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade the city’s yellow warning to a red alert and cautioning of more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
According to the IMD’s nowcast on its website at around 3:30 pm, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Ghaziabad were also placed under an orange warning, along with Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the National Capital; visuals from Lajpat Nagar Area pic.twitter.com/s5sBUXylTI— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026
According to station-wise data, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, 0.1 degrees above normal at Palam, while Lodhi Road recorded 27.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the National Capital; visuals from Akbar Road pic.twitter.com/aBbdU7wJ1M— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026
The Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 27 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above normal.
The maximum temperature was expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level stood at 75 per cent in the morning.
Delhi started Friday under generally cloudy skies, with unsettled weather expected to persist throughout the day.
At Safdarjung, the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 32°C, with moderate rain likely. The local forecast also predicts thunderstorms, lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall during the afternoon.
The wet weather is expected to continue beyond Friday.
The IMD has forecast another day of heavy rain across the Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi region on Saturday, September 5. Delhi’s local forecast also calls for moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning at different times during the day.
The warning also covers the wider National Capital Region (NCR), with West Uttar Pradesh, which includes several NCR areas, under a heavy-rain warning for September 4 and 5.
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