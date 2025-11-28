Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989736https://zeenews.india.com/india/imd-issues-red-alert-for-heavy-rain-in-tamil-nadu-cold-wave-warning-for-northern-states-2989736.html
NewsIndia
IMD

IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu; Cold Wave Warning For Northern States

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstrome and lightning. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha due to expected fog, while Punjab remains under alert for cold wave conditions.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 07:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu; Cold Wave Warning For Northern StatesImage: ANI

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstrome and lightning. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha due to expected fog, while Punjab remains under alert for cold wave conditions.

Heavy rainfall accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph is also expected to continue in parts of other southern states including Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. 

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are expected to persist in isolated parts of Punjab.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IMD has also warned of squally weather, with wind speeds touching 35–55 kmph along the south Kerala coast, Lakshadweep, the Comorin area, and parts of the Bay of Bengal. Authorities have advised fishermen and coastal residents to remain cautious.

Delhi Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department, today’s temperatures are expected to range between a maximum of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with shallow fog expected in many areas, while isolated locations may experience moderate fog during the morning hours. Authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution due to reduced visibility early in the day.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA With Rahul Sinha LIVE
RBI's Legal Strike On Credit Rating Agencies: Major Relief For Loan Seekers
Telangana
Telangana To Be Divided Into 3 Zones To Achieve Vision 2047
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Blaze Kills At Least 83; Dozens Missing After Housing Complex Fire
Congress
Former Congress MP Drops Bombshell, Blames CIA, Mossad For Party's 2014 Defeat
Pakistan Child Abuse Report
Minority Rights Group Warns Of Rising Violence Against Children Across Pak
Nepal New Currency
Nepal Releases New Banknotes Featuring Disputed Border Map With India
DNA With Rahul Sinha LIVE
Pakistan Faces Crisis As Taliban Enters With 'Living Bombs' While Army Watches
Women in Indian Army
At 34, Everyone Expected Her To Settle Down - What She Did Will Inspire You
Delhi Metro
Why Do Metro Stations Have Yellow Rumble Strips?
Pakistan
Military Rule Imminent In Pakistan? Report Says Munir In Total Control