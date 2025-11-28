IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu; Cold Wave Warning For Northern States

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstrome and lightning. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha due to expected fog, while Punjab remains under alert for cold wave conditions.

Heavy rainfall accompanied with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph is also expected to continue in parts of other southern states including Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are expected to persist in isolated parts of Punjab.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IMD has also warned of squally weather, with wind speeds touching 35–55 kmph along the south Kerala coast, Lakshadweep, the Comorin area, and parts of the Bay of Bengal. Authorities have advised fishermen and coastal residents to remain cautious.

Delhi Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department, today’s temperatures are expected to range between a maximum of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with shallow fog expected in many areas, while isolated locations may experience moderate fog during the morning hours. Authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution due to reduced visibility early in the day.