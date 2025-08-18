Advertisement
IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Rain Alert For Haryana Districts; Moderate Showers Expected Until THIS Date | Check Latest Update

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm and rain alert for multiple Haryana districts including Rohtak, Sonipat, and Panipat, predicting moderate showers until August 20.

Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 02:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
A man rides a bike during heavy rainfall. (PHOTO: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning for Haryana, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and rain in several districts.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by moderate rain are very likely over Sampla, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Bapouli, Gharaunda, Karnal, Indri, Gohana, Israna, Safidon, Panipat, Asandh, Nilokheri, and Radaur.

In addition, light rain is expected in Firozpur Jhirka, Punahana, Hodal, Hathin, Nuh, Palwal, Taoru, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Gurugram, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Rewari, Pataudi, Kosli, Matanhale, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Berikhas, Hansi, Hisar, Narnaund, Faridabad, Julana, Jind, Kaithal, Narwana, Kalayat, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Pehowa and Shahabad.

IMD Scientist Surinder Paul said that rainfall activity is expected to continue in Haryana for the next 2-3 days, although the intensity will remain moderate.

"There will not be extremely heavy downpours, but showers will persist till August 20. Some reduction is likely around August 21-22, but the monsoon will become active again after August 23 for 4-5 days," he stated.

Paul further added that north-western Punjab districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Nawanshahr, Patiala, Rupnagar, and Mohali, will also continue to receive rain. In Haryana, districts like Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Gurugram and Faridabad are likely to be affected.

He cautioned that waterlogging in low-lying areas and fields could become a concern, particularly after August 23, when heavy rain may occur in some districts of southern Haryana, such as Gurugram and Faridabad.

While ruling out any immediate "red alert" situation, the IMD has advised residents and local administrations to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

