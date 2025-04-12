IMD Issues Weather Alerts: Heavy Rainfall In Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh; Heatwave Likely In Tamil Nadu

As showers continue across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Saturday for heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, and Sikkim. Several states are under a yellow alert, including Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and others.

The weather department issued an orange alert, warning of a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty wind, and heavy rainfall likely over parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, while, hot and humid weather predicted the the regions of Tamil Nadu.

"Severe weather mainly light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate to severe thunderstorms, squally winds, lightning likely over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar and coastal Tamil Nadu during night time," IMD said in a post on X.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi is expected to record maximum temperatures between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures ranging from 19 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius.

The IMD stated that the national capital will experience a partly cloudy sky, with very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds with speeds reaching 20–30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph.

Weather Update Across India For The Coming Day

As per IMD predictions, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, and Assam. Meanwhile, some regions of Rajasthan are likely to experience a heatwave in the coming days.