NewsIndiaIMD Issues Alert As Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grips Multiple States- Check Full Forecast
WEATHER UPDATE

IMD Issues Alert As Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grips Multiple States- Check Full Forecast

IMD has issued a yellow alert for several states, warning of intensifying cold wave conditions across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, and West Madhya Pradesh, while the IMD issued an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh due to dense fog.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 08:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IMD Issues Alert As Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grips Multiple States- Check Full Forecast

As bone-chilling temperatures grip northern and central India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several states, warning of intensifying cold wave conditions across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, North Interior Odisha, Telangana and West Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, December 11.

The IMD has also cautioned that heavy to dense fog is likely to blanket isolated pockets of Assam and Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Uttarakhand, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting travel.

In addition, a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is expected to lash parts of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands today, the weather office said.

Delhi Weather Update

The national capital woke up to chilling weather on Thursday, with the weather department expecting the minimum temperature to dip to around 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may rise to 25 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain clear, with shallow fog during the morning hours.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

