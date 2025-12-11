IMD Issues Alert As Cold Wave, Dense Fog Grips Multiple States- Check Full Forecast

As bone-chilling temperatures grip northern and central India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several states, warning of intensifying cold wave conditions across Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, North Interior Odisha, Telangana and West Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, December 11.

The IMD has also cautioned that heavy to dense fog is likely to blanket isolated pockets of Assam and Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Uttarakhand, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting travel.

In addition, a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds is expected to lash parts of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands today, the weather office said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Weather Update

The national capital woke up to chilling weather on Thursday, with the weather department expecting the minimum temperature to dip to around 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may rise to 25 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain clear, with shallow fog during the morning hours.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius.

