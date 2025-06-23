IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Delhi-NCR Braces For Heavy Rains; When Will Monsoon Arrive?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad today for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winds, indicating the monsoon's approaching arrival. Light to moderate rain, with 30-40 kmph winds, is predicted on Monday, increasing in the night and evening. The same type of conditions are predicted to prevail on June 24 and 25 as well, with several rounds of showers expected over Delhi-NCR.

The IMD said that conditions are right for the southwest monsoon to advance over Delhi and neighboring areas, such as Chandigarh, some areas of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, in the next two days. If it happens, it will be the earliest monsoon onset over Delhi after June 16, 2013.

The southwest monsoon has already made progress over the majority of Himachal Pradesh, entire Ladakh and Kashmir, the greater part of Jammu, and portions of Punjab. The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and the Konkan and Goa belts until June 26, with extremely heavy showers in particular predicted for Madhya Pradesh on June 23 and 24.

Delhi's monsoon onsets have been different over the years, with 2023 being June 28, June 30 in 2022, and as late as July 13 in 2021. The inhabitants are recommended to prepare for the rains.