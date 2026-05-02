Monsoon's early shadow: How above-normal May rain is set to shield India from scorching summer heat | Check IMD's forecast

India Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed their May forecast on Friday. According to this outlook, the "above normal" rainfall levels are expected to prevent most areas from having above average day time temperatures. Some parts will, on the contrary, be experiencing increased heatwaves.

Above-normal maximum temperature for parts of country

It was stated that the maximum temperature level will probably remain at normal to below normal levels in many parts of the country, but exceptions exist as follows:

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Parts at risk of heat waves: Southern Himachal, Uttarakhand, Eastern Coast, and Maharashtra and Gujarat are projected to have an increase in the number of days of heat waves to 3 to 8 extra days.

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Regions of higher than normal daytime temperature: Above normal daytime temperatures can be seen in the South Peninsula of India, northwestern and northeastern India.

Warm night temperatures and impact of climate change

While there will be moderate temperature in the day, "above normal" minimum or night temperatures are forecast for most parts of the country. Chief of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra clearly stated that there will be a connection between warmer night temperatures and the impacts of climate change.

Exceptions: There could be normal to slightly below-normal minimum temperatures for the northwest parts of India, central parts of India, and some southern areas in the northeast.

Rains and western disturbance

With a rise in rainfall in the coming weeks, it can be said that there will be more frequent Western Disturbances and storms due to favorable troughs in the atmosphere.

Last month's precedent: Last month seven WDs caused rain and lightning resulting in 24 deaths.

Deaths from lightning strikes: Out of the total deaths, ten people died due to lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha last month.

Southwest monsoon prediction

While looking forward to the rainy season, here are some key dates announced by IMD for the Southwest Monsoon.

First arrival: Monsoon rains are forecasted to reach Andaman and Nicobar Islands somewhere between May 14 and May 20.

Forecasts for the mainland: It is anticipated that an official forecast for the monsoon's arrival in Kerala will be issued in the second half of May.

El Nino alert: The forecast of the monsoon for the year by the Met department is "below normal" because of the intensifying El Niño effect, which causes the Pacific Ocean's temperature to rise.

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