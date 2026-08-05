/Monsoon mayhem: IMD issues heavy rain warning across north, south, and northeast India

Monsoon update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expecting an active phase of monsoon across the nation, with very heavy rainfall being experienced in many parts of the country. Northeastern parts of India are expected to be the most affected regions. Heavy rains are expected to affect various states within North, East, West, and Peninsular India, prompting caution due to the possibility of floods and waterlogging.
According to the latest update by IMD, the states of Assam and Meghalaya are set to witness the worst precipitation, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall. The neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.
In the northern parts of the country, the monsoon continues to be aggressive as follows:
Himalayan belt: Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir are also expected to receive localised heavy showers.
Plains & NCR: The state of Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. Fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab.
Eastern regions: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim regions have been advised of heavy showers, while Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim regions have isolated very heavy showers.
The active rainfall spell has extended further into Peninsular and Western India:
Konkan & Goa & Maharashtra: It has been predicted that Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall activity at isolated places.
Southern Peninsula: Kerala and coastal as well as interior Karnataka are expected to receive heavy showers. Thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds are expected to occur in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
Central India: There will be an increase in rainfall activities in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with heavy showers throughout the two regions.
The IMD has explained the current scenario as a result of convergent synoptic features currently prevailing in the Indian subcontinent:
Monsoon trough activity: The main monsoon trough starts from Anupgarh through Delhi, Shahjahanpur, and Basti and extends eastwards up to Nagaland.
Cyclonic circulations: Various cyclonic circulations are seen in north Haryana, northeast Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, northwest Bihar, and northeast Assam.
Bay of Bengal & Peninsula systems: There are also other circulations present in the west-central Bay of Bengal, adjacent to coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the South Interior of Karnataka.
All these atmospheric systems are working together to sustain moisture supply to all regions, which is why there will be continued rainfall activity.
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