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Monsoon mayhem: IMD issues heavy rain warning across north, south, and northeast India

IMD issued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alerts across North, Northeast, and South India for August 5. Check the full region-wise weather update.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 07:39 AM IST
Monsoon mayhem: IMD issues heavy rain warning across north, south, and northeast India
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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