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IMD monsoon update 2026: Satellite images reveal cloud cover over entire India as heavy rain alert issued

Fresh satellite images show that the monsoon has regained full strength, covering almost the entire country with dense clouds. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several regions, with heavy rain expected over the next few days.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
IMD monsoon update 2026: Satellite images reveal cloud cover over entire India as heavy rain alert issued
Image Credit: IMD

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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