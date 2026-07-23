/IMD monsoon update 2026: Satellite images reveal cloud cover over entire India as heavy rain alert issued

The monsoon has once again picked up strength across India after a short break. Fresh satellite images now show thick cloud cover over the entire country, indicating weather conditions and widespread rainfall in the coming days.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), new satellite images captured by ISRO’s INSAT-3DS weather satellite on July 22, 2026, show that clouds have spread across the whole country. These images were recorded between 3:00 PM and 3:27 PM IST.
The visuals clearly show that the monsoon system has become active again and is likely to bring rainfall across many regions.
Northwest India, central India, the nearby north peninsular belt, plus the east and northeast, all of it should see active monsoon conditions over the next 3 to 4 days, according to the IMD.
There's a curved band of clouds too, stretching from the north Bay of Bengal, running through Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, and reaching all the way to Gujarat and the Arabian Sea.
Not all clouds look the same on satellite images; the IMD breaks this down. More moisture, more density, brighter appearance. That's the basic rule.
Cumulonimbus clouds shine brightest of all, and that tracks, since they're the ones tied to heavy rain. Cumulus and stratus clouds come in brighter too, thicker than thin, wispy cirrus. The sea surface, though? That reads darker in these images.
The IMD has predicted intense rainfall between July 22 and July 24 in many parts of the country. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, southwest Madhya Pradesh, southeast Rajasthan, Konkan, and Goa.
Central Maharashtra's bracing for heavy rain July 22-23. Gujarat's window runs a bit longer, July 22 through 24. South peninsular India, though, looks like it'll stay fairly dry over the coming week.
The southwest monsoon is the main source of water for India, delivering roughly 75% of the country's annual rainfall. Agriculture depends on it. So does drinking water. So does electricity generation.
The season typically kicks off in early June and covers most of the country by mid-July. Crops like rice, cotton, and sugarcane rely heavily on it; a weak or delayed monsoon can hurt farming and ripple through the economy.
The monsoon's back with full strength, and heavy rain looks likely across much of India in the days ahead. Stay alert, follow the official guidance, and take the precautions needed that's the advice for everyone, farmers included.
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