IMD Issues Orange Alert For THESE 11 States: Heavy Rainfall, Storms To Hit India Until June 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed 11 Indian states, such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam, under orange alert, indicating extreme weather conditions for the next 48 hours. The warning comes after predicting widespread rainfalls, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in big regions of the country.

States Under Orange Alert

Following states and union territories are under the alert:

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

These regions will receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 km/h, as per the IMD.

North And Central India Weather Forecast

The IMD said in its June 2 bulletin:

"Light/moderate rainfall at many/some places accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 km/h likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi. Light/moderate rainfall at some/isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan."

Dust storms are also predicted in West Rajasthan, while thundersqualls and cloud cover are expected in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. Delhi already has a yellow alert, where light showers and a temperature drop to 35–37°C can be expected.

Impact On Northeastern States

The northeast region remains under the grip of severe rainfall, causing flash floods, waterlogged roads, and building waterlogging. The IMD has forecast that such conditions will continue for the next seven days, with scattered heavy to very heavy rains on June 3.

Other Regions On Alert

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rains during the next couple of days. Nowcast warnings have also been issued for the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana districts of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, and Saharanpur, where localised thunderstorms are imminent.

Advisory For Residents

The IMD has advised people in the affected areas to stay indoors during heavy weather, not to move into waterlogged areas, and to be in touch with local updates. The authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert for emergency response operations in risk-prone districts.

With unstable weather conditions predicted over expansive tracts, officials say they advise greater alertness and preparedness, particularly in regions with flood-prone infrastructure.

For the best and most up-to-date information, citizens are requested to stay tuned to official IMD routes and local disaster management agencies.