IMD Orange Alert: Karnataka Braces For Extremely Heavy Rain, Cyclone Threat; Bengaluru Weather Update

Karnataka Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an 'Orange Alert' for South Interior and Coastal Karnataka, predicting extremely heavy rainfall until Thursday. The alert is issued because of a low-pressure system forming over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, with weather conditions expected to worsen over the next few days.

Bengaluru and State Prepare for Cyclone Gathering

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The heightened rain activity is due to the mutual influences of the retreating Southwest Monsoon and the premature arrival of the Northeast Monsoon, which started on October 16—four days ahead of the regular schedule.

Alert Escalation: The IMD on Tuesday elevated the weather alert for the hit areas from a 'Yellow Alert' (heavy rain) to an 'Orange Alert' (extremely heavy rain), and asked citizens and officials to be on standby.

Imminent Cyclone Threat: More worry has been expressed by the prediction of a second low-pressure system likely to develop on Friday, which is anticipated to grow into a cyclone.

Widespread Impact: As a result of these weather conditions, heavy rain is expected to batter Bengaluru and other regions across the week.

Rainfall Patterns and Deficit Status

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data indicates a mixed pattern in the distribution of rain across the state until now.

Coastal Deluge: Coastal Karnataka areas had heavy rains on Tuesday, with the KSNDMC reporting more than 60 mm of rainfall in many pockets. Bengaluru and other areas also had light to moderate rain during the afternoon.

Southern Surplus: The districts in South Interior Karnataka and Malnad areas have seen a 30 per cent excess rainfall over normal.

Northern Deficit: Though 16 of Karnataka's 31 districts have experienced good rains, the northern regions of Karnataka have seen a deficit. But according to a KSNDMC meteorologist, the expected positive rain conditions over the next few days are likely to fill this deficit.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Government Declares Holiday: All Schools Shut In Chennai, Other Districts As IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain