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IMD predicts below-normal monsoon rainfall across India in August as El Niño tightens grip

With below-normal rainfall the IMD also predicted above-normal temperature minimum temperatures over most parts of the country for August. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
IMD predicts below-normal monsoon rainfall across India in August as El Niño tightens grip
Image Credit: Representative Image: IANS

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IMD predicts below-normal monsoon rainfall across India in August as El Niño tightens grip
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