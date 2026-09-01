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IMD predicts below-normal rainfall over country in September

IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall for September, raising the likelihood of a deficient monsoon season amid strong El Niño conditions and continued rainfall shortfalls across several parts of India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:53 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:53 AM IST
IMD predicts below-normal rainfall over country in September
Image Credit: ANI

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