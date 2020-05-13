IMD predicts cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by May 16 evening

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by May 16 evening. According to the IMD, a low pressure area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15. It is very likely to move northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards.

Under its influence squally weather conditions with wind speed of the order of up to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail over south and central Bay of Bengal on May 15, 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph on May 16 and 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph on May 17 over the same area.

Under the influence of western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers likely over Western Himalayan region and isolated to scattered over plains of northwest India during next 2-3 days. Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with hail, gusty winds and lightning is also likely over these regions during the same period.

Due to trough/wind discontinuity, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph)very likely over south peninsular India during next 4-5 days. Heavy rainfall also likely at isolated places over Kerala during next 5 days; over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on May 13, 14 and 17; over South Interior Karnataka on May 16-17; and over Lakshadweep on May 15-16.

The northeastern states are likely to continue to experience scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers during next 5 days. Isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers also likely over adjoining Eastern states during this period. Isolated heavy rain very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 13, 14, 16 and 17; over Arunachal Pradesh on May 13 and 16; and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on May 13-14.