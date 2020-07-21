हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rains

IMD predicts extremely heavy rains in Northeast, West Bengal, North Bihar; issues red warning

IMD has also predicted heavy showers likely over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh.

IMD predicts extremely heavy rains in Northeast, West Bengal, North Bihar; issues red warning

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red warning predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal (North Bengal districts), Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya. It has made forecast for heavy rains in North Bihar too.

Meanwhile, in a weather forecast, the IMD has also added that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers very likely over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

It is believed that the heavy rains predicted ahead may accentuate the existing flood conditions in Assam.

Notably, the floods in Assam have affected 24 districts affecting over 24 lakh people and causing damages to 1,09,600.53 hectares of crop area in the state. According to the flood situation report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday (July 202020), the rising water levels has deluged a total of 2,254 villages. The area affected by flood as per the ASDMA reports includes - Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar districts.

Goalpara is the worst hit with over 4.59 lakh people suffering, followed by Barpeta with more than 3.37 lakh people and Morigaon with around 3.35 lakh people. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated 56 people from flood-affected areas in Matia, Goalpara on Monday.Incessant rainfall since the past three days in the state has led to water levels rising in the Brahmaputra and its tributary Krishnai river in the region.

 

RainsfloodIMD
