IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states during next 4-5 days - Check weather forecast here

According to the latest weather bulletin of IMD, a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Gujarat, east and south Peninsular India during the next four to five days. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Low-Pressure Area lies over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. Owing to this Low-Pressure Area, several parts of India are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days.

According to the latest weather bulletin of IMD, a heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Gujarat, east and south Peninsular India during the next four to five days. Heavy rainfall is also predicted over the southern states of the country. The weather agency also predicted heavy falls in the western and eastern parts of the country. 

IMD informed that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on September 10 and 11 and over Gangetic West Bengal on September 11 and 12. The Met Office also predicted heavy showers over Gujarat till September 13. Similar weather conditions are expected over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during the next five days.

Additionally, Northeastern states of India, including Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram are also expected to receive heavy showers over the next few days. The weather department also predicted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms or lightning over Uttarakhand during the next five days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and on September 10.

Read IMD’s rainfall prediction here: 

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam & Telangana on 09th & 10th . 

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 09 th September, 2022. 

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 10th & 11th; Gangetic West Bengal on 11th & 12th; Gujarat Region during 11th -13th and over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa during next 5 days. 

- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Saurashtra & Kutch during 10th-13th; Vidarbha & Jharkhand during 11th-13th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 09th, 12th & 13th; Madhya Pradesh & Bihar on 12th & 13th and over Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Region, Odisha, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.

