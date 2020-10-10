हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Meteorological Department

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa during next 48 hours

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the Andaman sea between October 10-14.

Representational Image (IANS)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (October 10, 2020) predicted heavy rainfall over states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Goa during the next 48 hours.

"The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area lies over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours," said IMD in an official statement.

They added that there is also a possibility that the system may further intensify into a Deep Depression during subsequent 24 hours and it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast during October 12 forenoon/noon.

The IMD said that under the influence of this Low-Pressure Area, the following adverse weather is likely:

- Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry) on October 12.

- Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on October 11 and October 12 and over coastal Odisha and Konkan and Goa on October 12.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the Andaman Sea between October 10-14 and Central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal on October 10.

