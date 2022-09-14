IMD predicts intense spell of rainfall over Gujarat, Maharashtra and THESE states during next few days - Check weather forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there is a well-marked Low-Pressure Area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts along the west and eastern parts of India for the next few days. Eastern parts of India, including Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar are expected to witness isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms today.

The weather department also said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the plains of northwest India, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till September 17. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till September 16.

Heavy rainfall is also forecasted over northwestern parts of India. IMD in its latest weather forecast said that isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over west Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat region till September 15 and over Konkan and Goa till September 16.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal & Saurashtra & Kutch on 13th; West Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat Region during 13 th -15th and over Konkan & Goa during 13 th -16 th September, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 15th September, 2022,” said IMD.

On Thursday, extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. Western parts of the country, including Saurashtra and Kutch, Gujarat region and West Madhya Pradesh, are also expected to receive heavy showers till Friday, informed the Met Office.

According to IMD, several southern states of India are also expected to receive heavy falls with thunderstorms on September 14. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over east Rajasthan on September 14 and 15, over Uttar Pradesh till September 17.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan on 14th & 15 th; Uttar Pradesh during 15th-17th and over Uttarakhand during 14th -17 th September, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 17 th September, 2022,” said the weather department.