IMD predicts intense wet spell across north India, issues Yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: North India is likely to witness an intense wet spell till Tuesday (January 5), with fairly widespread precipitation accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

After the wet spell, fresh northerly-northwesterly winds are likely to set in over the plains of northwest India, causing "cold wave to severe cold wave conditions" at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from January 7 onwards, the IMD said.

As per the IMD, these favourable meteorological features are likely to persist till January 5 and continue to cause a moderate to intense wet spell with a fairly widespread to widespread precipitation accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places over northwest India till the night of January 5.

Fresh snowfall occurred in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, where road and air links were snapped with the rest of the country. The weatherman issued predicted heavy to very heavy rains and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on January 4 and issued a Yellow alert. It predicted rain in the plains and lower hills till January 5 and rain, and snowfall in middle and higher hills of the state till January 6.

Further, it issued 'Orange' warning of heavy rain and snowfall in the middle and higher hills on January 5.

The Met centre issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

On Sunday, heavy rains lashed Delhi where the minimum temperature settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 14.8 mm rainfall at 5.30 pm, while the Palam weather station recorded 5.3 mm and Lodhi Road recorded 18.6 mm rainfall. Heavy rain also led to waterlogging in many parts of the national capital.