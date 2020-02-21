IMD predicts light rainfall for North and Central India in next 24 hours

New Delhi: Owing to the effect of western disturbance, North India is likely to witness a change in weather.

The MeT department has predicted rains in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh on Friday (February 21). While, the weather in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka is likely to remain dry.

For Himachal Pradesh, the weather agency has predicted rain and snowfall over the next few days. Snowfall, rain may occur at some places in the middle and high hills till February 25.

Meanwhile, Delhi/NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Thursday (February 20) evening that resulted in a temperature drop of 2-3 degrees Celcius.

For Friday the weatherman has forecast light rain in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 24 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.