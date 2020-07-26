IMD predicts more rains for north India in next 48 hours

New Delhi: Even as Delhi and adjoining areas witnessed moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday (July 26, 2020), more rains have been predicted for north and northeast India in the next 48 hours, as per the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

While for Monday, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan and heavy downpour is likely to hit Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

On Monday, parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.

On Tuesday, July 28, heavy rainfall could occur at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Meanwhile, a ‘yellow’ alert warning for thunderstorm has been issued in Himachal Pradesh.

Bihar and Assam are already facing grim flood situation and it is likely to get worse in the coming days as more rains are predited for the region.

In Bihar, as many as 10 people have been killed and over 10 lakh people across 10 disricts in the state have been affected, while nearly 16,000 others have been shifted to shelter homes.

In Assam, more than 95 people have also lost their lives in the flood-related incidents, around 2,543 villages reportedly are underwater and over 1,22,573.16 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Goalpara is the worst-hit district followed by Barpeta and Morigaon.