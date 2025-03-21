IMD Predicts Rain Across India: Showers Likely In Bihar, West Bengal And THESE States

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several states across the country on Thursday. According to the Thursday morning bulletin of the weather department, the showers are likely due to upper-air cyclonic circulation which lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and its surrounding areas, with a trough extending from this cyclonic circulation.

North India Weather Update

The IMD, in its bulletin, said that moderate rainfall is likely over several states in North India including West Bengal and Jharkhand in the next few days. "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha from 20th to 22nd March,” the weather department said in its bulletin.

“Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected over West Madhya Pradesh on 20th and 21st March, and over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from 20th to 22nd March, with conditions abating thereafter,” it added.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) likely over likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar on 21st-22nd March and abate thereafter.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha from 20th to 22nd March; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd March; Gangetic West Bengal on 20th & 21st March; and Bihar on 21st & 22nd March.

Northeastern States Rain Forecast

The IMD also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh from the 20th to 23rd of March, with isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on 21st and 22 March.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over states inclkduing Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 5 days.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over southern Assam on 20th and 21st March, said IMD.

South India Rain Forecast

The weather department has predicted scattered light to moderate showers with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50 km/h) over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema from 22nd-24th March.

Rain likely in Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, and Telangana for the next 5 days, the IMD release said. Isolated hailstorms are expected over Telangana on 21st & 22nd March. The weather office also underscored that with an upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan. The system will bring:

Isolated light and moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan on the 20th; and Uttar Pradesh between 20th-22nd March, the weather department said in its release.