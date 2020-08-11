हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IMD predicts rainfall in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to be battered by light rainfall in the next few hours, predicted .

IMD predicts rainfall in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (August 11) said that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to be battered by light rainfall in the next few hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and in adjoining areas of Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Kurukshetra, Nazibabad, Yamunanagar during next 2 hours," the MeT department tweeted.

IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Kurukshetra, Nazibabad, Yamunanagar during the next 2 hours.

Apart from these, some places in the North-Eastern part of India are also likely to witness downpour today."Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

 

IMDRainfallUttar PradeshHaryana
