IMD Predicts Scorching Summer With Increased Heatwaves, No El Niño Upcoming Monsoon - Check Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday confirmed no El Niño conditions for the upcoming monsoon season but issued a warning for an extremely hot summer ahead. The weather department predicted above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days across many parts of the country from April to June 2025.

"We are not expecting El Niño conditions during the monsoon season. April- June to be hotter than usual, with more heatwave days likely in many states," said IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, ANI reported.

During the online press conference, Dr Mohapatra informed about the seasonal outlook for the hot weather season (April to June 2025) and the monthly outlook for April 2025 concerning rainfall and temperature.

The weather department predicted that maximum temperatures will be above normal in most parts of India, except in some areas of west peninsular India, east-central India, and eastern India, where normal temperatures are likely. Minimum temperatures are also expected to remain above normal across most regions.

IMD predicted a heatwave over the area of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from April to June.

Additionally, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern Karnataka have also been predicted to be heatwave-prone areas in April.