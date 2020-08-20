IMD predicts very heavy rainfall for next four days for Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted very heavy rainfall for the next four days for Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and several other states.

On Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat state, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya and Telangana.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places very likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam & Meghalaya and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts and along & off Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

On August 22, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Gujarat region; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Marathawada.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places very likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over East-central Arabian sea along & off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts and along & off Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

On August 23, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Saurashtra & Kutch; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, Odisha, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over Northeast & East-central Arabian sea along & off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts.

On August 24, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Squally Weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over Northeast & East-central Arabian sea along & off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts.