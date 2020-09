IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted very heavy rainfall over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the next few days.

A low-pressure area lies over central parts of west Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to become less marked by tomorrow, the September 24. However, its associated cyclonic circulation likely to recurve northeastwards during the next 3-4 days.

High convergence over the northeast and adjoining east India very likely due to strong moist southerly/southwesterly winds from Bay of

Bengal at lower tropospheric levels till September 26. A trough runs from northeast Uttar Pradesh to north Maharashtra at lower & middle tropospheric levels. It is very likely to persist until September 24.

Under the influence of the above systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on September 24; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; East Uttar Pradesh till September 25 and Bihar on September 26.

Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic

West Bengal, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry

& Karaikal. Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on September 24-25. Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Gujarat state, southeast Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 12 hours.