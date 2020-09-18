IMD predicts widespread rainfall over southern states, Maharashtra and Goa for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa during the next two days. Heavy to very heavy falls is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and Marathawada on Friday.

"An east-west shear zone runs roughly along Latitude 16°N across peninsular India in mid-tropospheric levels and a cyclonic circulation lies over Telangana & adjoining Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during next 2 days," it said.

"Also, heavy to very heavy falls likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Marathawada today, the 18th September 2020," it added.

Under the influence of likely formation of a low-pressure area over Northeast Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during September 18-20; over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana during September 19-21, it stated.

"Also subsequent strengthening of lower-level winds along the West Coast due to formation of Low-Pressure Area over Northeast Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Konkan & Goa, Karnataka and Kerala during 19th-21st September 2020. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka on 20th-21st and over South Interior Karnataka on 21st September 2020," added IMD.

"Due to convergence of strong moist winds in lower tropospheric levels from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Northeastern state during 21st-22nd September. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd September," the IMD added.

It stated, "Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Gujarat Region, Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during next 12 hours. Thundersquall (speed 50-60 kmph) accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours."