Delhi-NCR weather update: Thunderstorms forecasted till March 20 as mercury dips | Check IMD update

A much-needed respite from the rising March temperatures is on the horizon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread alert for thunderstorms and rain starting today, covering the national capital and several other regions. Over the coming days, we expect a significant dip in mercury levels due to this shift in weather.

Delhi-NCR: Thunderstorms to break the heatwave

Today, March 18, 2026, marks the start of a spell of rain and thunderstorms that will alleviate the sweltering heat in Delhi and its neighboring areas. Weather experts predict this trend will continue until March 20, providing a two-day window of cooler temperatures and cloudy skies for the NCR region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Western Himalayas: Snowfall and rain to intensify

The mountains are witnessing a prolonged wintry spell. We expect continuous rain and snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand through March 20.

Heavy Alert: High-altitude areas are bracing for heavy snowfall on March 20, which will likely lead to a sharp drop in temperatures across the plains of North India.

Travel Advisory: Authorities have urged tourists and commuters in hilly terrains to remain vigilant due to potential road blockages and slippery conditions.

Dust storms in Rajasthan and rainfall in northeast India

Rajasthan: Parts of the desert state are likely to experience dust storms accompanied by lightning and light showers today.

Northeast: States in Northeast India are on alert for light to moderate rainfall, with isolated pockets expected to receive heavy downpours. Local farmers and water conservation efforts view this as a positive development.

Central and South India: Scattered showers predicted

The reach of this weather system extends to Central and Coastal India.

Central India: Rain and thundershowers are forecast for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and south-central Maharashtra today.

South India: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Konkan-Goa region are likely to witness light rain.

Islands: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also under a light rain alert, with the IMD warning residents of gusty winds.

Impact on agriculture and temperature

Agricultural experts suggest that while the rain brings cooling, farmers should monitor their standing crops closely during these unseasonal showers. With reduced sunshine and consistent cloud cover, the average maximum temperature across the country is expected to remain well below the season's peak for the remainder of the week.

ALSO READ | Ahura and Asura: The untold story of the 'two brothers' who shaped India and Iran