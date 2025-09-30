IMD Declares Red Alert: Heavy Rain Warning For Gujarat, Bengal, North-East And South India
The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Gujarat and intense heavy rain warnings for Bengal, Northeast, and South India. Know the full forecast details and check the Mumbai & Pune rain updates for the coming week.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed weather bulletin, declaring heavy rain warnings in various parts of the nation. West Bengal, Gujarat, some areas of the North-East, and South India are on alert, whereas areas of Maharashtra, including prominent cities Mumbai and Pune, are likely to witness light showers.
The spell of rain is being caused by a number of weather systems and will deliver substantial rainfall in the next week.
Red Alert for Gujarat: Heavy Rainfall Likely
Red Alert is the most dire warning for Gujarat, where IMD issued a number of districts with a Red Alert in the recent update.
Red Alert: Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Porbandar will get extremely heavy rain.
Orange Alert: Amreli, Rajkot, and Devbhoomi Dwarka are put on heavy rain alert.
Yellow Alert: All other districts are under a yellow alert.
The heavy rain is expected to persist over West Saurashtra & Kutch till October 2.
Maharashtra Forecast: Light to Moderate Relief
As compared to Gujarat, Maharashtra will experience less severe rainfall, offering more relief from heat only.
Mumbai and Pune: Both are expected to experience light to moderate showers till October 3.
Regional Outlook: Light rain or thundershowers are expected in parts of Marathwada from Tuesday onwards. Konkan-Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra, and some areas of North Madhya Maharashtra are expected to experience light to moderate rain, the spell continuing till October 5.
IMD's Regional Rain Predictions (Next Six Days)
The outlook has widespread activity over the nation, with major warnings for extremely heavy rain over the East and Northeast.
Region Key States/Areas Forecast Highlights
East & Central India West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh Very heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal on October 2, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on October 3-4, and Bihar on October 4-5. Thunderstorms with squally winds (30–40 kmph) are also likely.
Northeast India
Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh
Isolated heavy rain is expected up to October 5. Very heavy rain is particularly expected over Assam & Meghalaya on October 2 and 3.
South India
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu
Isolated heavy rain is likely over North Tamil Nadu on September 30 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam up to October 2. Strong surface winds (30–40 kmph) are likely over coastal areas.
Northwest India
Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, J&K
Isolated lightning thunderstorms are likely over Uttarakhand today (September 30), Rajasthan (Sept 30 to Oct 3), and higher slopes such as Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on October 4 and 5.
