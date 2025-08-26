The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday declared a "red category" warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms in various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The warning was issued at 2 pm, indicating that local governments need to take instant measures to prevent the possibility of catastrophic rain-related disasters.

Jammu And Kashmir Afflicted Heavily By Flash Floods And Landslides

The rains have already inflicted considerable damage in Jammu and Kashmir, with landslides and mudslides covering several roads. In the Doda district, a flash flood at Figso Nullah swept away part of NH 244, while a house collapse in Bhalesa caused one death. Rivers and streams in the region are flowing at or surpassing the danger mark, flooding low-lying areas.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K | Water level of the Tawi River rises due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/pn96uAMbE4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

The weather system is a mix of the western disturbance and the monsoon, which is active over the Jammu area, an IMD official said. The official cautioned that even though the system is likely to move towards Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the next 24 hours are critical with heavy rain expected to continue.

Himachal Pradesh Experiences Widespread Disruptions

Visuals of beas river today in Manali. pic.twitter.com/X6akQsB18a — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) August 26, 2025

Himachal Pradesh, which is next to the state, is also dealing with the aftermath of the heavy rain. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) says that at least 68 roads, of which three national highways, are blocked by landslides and road subsidence. Power supply has also been largely hit, with more than 2,300 electricity transformers out of order, and 234 schemes of water supply have been hit. The authorities in Shimla have directed that all educational establishments be shut down as a precautionary measure, as the toll of fatalities since the monsoon rains began has risen to 306.

