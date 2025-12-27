IMD Issues Red Alert: Severe Cold Wave & Dense Fog To Disrupt New Year Travel In North India | Check IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for this coming Saturday, the 27th of December, due to a severe cold wave and thick fog that envelops most regions in Northern, Eastern, and Central India. Schools in several districts in Delhi have been closed due to the bad weather.

"Severe Cold Day" conditions have been further aggravated due to thick clouds as well as icy winds, especially over the Eastern Plains, making residents prepare for a cold close for the year 2025.

Red and Orange Alerts: Areas Most Affected

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IMD has also colored its warning codes in order to indicate the intensity of the weather front that is expected to arrive:

Red Alert (Severe Danger): Known as East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. These areas are witnessing “severe cold day” conditions because of less sunlight; hence, the temperatures are well below normal levels even during daylight.

Orange Alert (Be Prepared): The alert is issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand. People can expect isolated cold wave conditions and heavy fog.

Yellow Alert: Odisha, West Bengal, and Northeast India are under an alert for dense fog conditions affecting visibility.

Visibility Crisis: Thick Fog Expected to Blanket Plains

"The presence of fog remains the biggest danger for New Year travelers. The IMD expects 'dense to very dense' fog during the night and early morning in:

The Hubs: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Hills & East: Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Effects: Experts recommend checking air and train connections 2-3 hours in advance, as "cat-III" low-visibility conditions are anticipated in major airports.

Delhi Weather Outlook: Decreasing Temperatures & Fog in the Morning

The national capital is under a Yellow Alert condition on Saturday.

The Dip: The minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.

Sky Conditions: Although there shall be moderate to dense fog in the mornings, the skies shall become “mainly clear” from the 28th to the 30th of December before clouding over for New Year's Eve.

Beyond the North: Storms in the Southern Regions and Snow in the Hills Whereas the plains are frozen, other regions in the country present their own weather conditions:

South India: High-speed squally winds (65 kmph) are expected in the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin region. There are chances of thunderstorms in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Western Disturbance: A new system is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region, causing snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which may lead to a second inflow of cold air into Delhi/NCR by January 1.

ALSO READ | US Travel Chaos: 1,800 Flights Cancelled As Winter Storm Hits NYC, Boston & Detroit