imd-red-alert-north-india-heavy-rains-floods

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in many states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, as another bout of heavy rain continues to pound the region. The weather office's "nowcast" indicates moderate to heavy showers in the next three hours, sparking concerns about flash floods, landslides, and extensive waterlogging.

Districts On High Alert

The IMD has put many districts on a red alert, which means an increased chance of severe weather. In Jammu & Kashmir, places such as Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Jammu are on red alert. In Punjab, places like Kapurthala, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana are also under similar alerts, while Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Una, and Solan are included as well. Nearby Haryana districts like Yamuna Nagar and Ambala are also under red alert.

Record Rainfall And Safety Measures

The heavy weather comes after an intense spell of rain. From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, various regions of Jammu & Kashmir witnessed heavy rainfall, with Reasi witnessing a whopping 230.5 mm. Following the weather-related threats, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has issued a notification stating that all government schools and private schools in the Jammu Division will be closed on Wednesday to safeguard the lives of students and teachers.

