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IMD weather alert: Heavy rain, lightning and 60 kmph winds to hit Punjab, UP and 7 other states; red alert issued

IMD issues red and orange weather alerts across several states. Thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and heavy rainfall expected. Check affected districts and safety advice.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 07:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 07:56 AM IST
IMD weather alert: Heavy rain, lightning and 60 kmph winds to hit Punjab, UP and 7 other states; red alert issued
Image Credit: ANI. View of a waterlogged street in New Delhi following heavy rainfall on August 2.

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