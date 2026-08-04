/IMD weather alert: Heavy rain, lightning and 60 kmph winds to hit Punjab, UP and 7 other states; red alert issued

IMD weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued district-wise weather warnings for several states, warning people about thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain and strong winds expected over the next two to three hours. The weather department has advised residents to stay alert as changing weather conditions could affect travel, daily activities and safety in many areas across the country.
The IMD has issued a Red Warning for Patiala district in Punjab. A red alert means severe weather conditions are likely and immediate precautions are needed.
According to the meteorological department, Patiala may experience thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds reaching around 60 kmph and heavy rainfall of more than 15 mm per hour. Residents have been advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.
The meteorological department has issued an Orange Warning for many districts where thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds of 40 to 60 kmph and moderate to heavy rainfall are very likely.
In Punjab, the alert covers:
In Uttar Pradesh, the affected districts include:
The meteorological department has also issued warnings for several districts in other states, including:
The meteorological department has urged people in affected districts to remain careful and follow safety guidelines. They have advised the residents to avoid standing under trees or weak structures during thunderstorms and check road and traffic conditions before travelling.
The meteorological department has advised people living in flood-prone or landslide-prone areas to remain alert and follow instructions issued by local authorities and disaster management teams.
The weather department said updated forecasts, including yellow warnings and district-wise nowcast information, are available on its official weather portal. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels.
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