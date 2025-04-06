IMD Warns Of Heatwave In North India, Issues Alert for Several States

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) raised heatwave alerts for several northern and western states for upcoming days, warning residents to prepare for scorching days ahead.

The weather department issued a red alert warning for Gujarat, an orange alert for west Rajasthan and a yellow alert for several other states on Monday, April 7. Meanwhile, issued an orange alert on Gujarat, and Rajasthan and a yellow for several northern and western states for the upcoming days.

IMD Scientist Akhil Srivastava said that Rajasthan will also experience a severe heatwave over the next 4-5 days.

"Heatwaves are being reported in Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch region, which are expected to continue for the next 5-7 days. Rajasthan will also face severe heatwave conditions over the next 4-5 days, for which an alert has been issued," he said, ANI reported.

Srivastava also added that states in North India, including Punjab and Haryana, may experience heatwave conditions.

"Delhi is currently witnessing temperatures 3 degrees above normal, hovering around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of heatwave-like conditions by April 7. A western disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region between April 8 and 10, possibly leading to thunderstorms, strong winds and rainfall," he added.