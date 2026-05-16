IMD issues storm alert for 15 states; yellow alert for heatwave in Delhi-NCR as mercury climbs to 42°C

IMD weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert about the changing meteorology across the nation on Saturday. While 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab, are gearing up for intense rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds, a separate yellow alert was sounded about the onset of heatwaves in the National Capital Region (NCR) and northwest India.

High winds up to 85 kmph, severe storms to hit 15 states

The weather department gave a warning for high turbulence on May 16. According to the nowcast released by the IMD, there is going to be a large storm formation over northern and eastern regions of the country, leading to extreme weather conditions.

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Gusty winds: Areas that fall under the warning zone can experience strong, gusty winds of about 80 to 85 kmph.

Warnings of hailstorms: Besides lightning and rain, hailstorms have also been predicted by the IMD for certain vulnerable zones in northern parts.

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Dual-weather system predicted in Punjab - Thunderstorms & heatwave

Punjab has been identified with a very unusual case where it is experiencing both extreme weather events simultaneously. The Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh has issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning in six districts.

High alert zones: Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, and Muktsar are likely to face intense convective weather with wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 kmph.

Heatwave alert in contrast: While issuing the above alerts, the IMD has also raised another warning of heatwaves across other districts in Punjab. The dry spell will begin on May 16 and continue till May 20.

Record-breaking heat in Delhi-NCR following temporary relief

The people of Delhi-NCR may have got a breather during the night and morning hours of Friday as they woke up to pleasant weather with temperatures stabilizing at 25 degrees Celsius owing to overnight thunderstorms and rain showers. However, the respite will not last long.

According to the IMD report, the temperature curve is likely to go up as follows:

Saturday, May 16: With clear weather prevailing throughout the day, the maximum temperature is expected to exceed 40 degrees and reach 41°C.

Sunday, May 17: The mercury level will continue to rise to 42°C. Although the sky will become partially cloudy during the latter half of the day, no relief through rainfall is expected, as only dry thunderstorms and lightning will occur.

The authorities of the affected states have been advised to keep their disaster relief teams on alert, while the health department in the north is drawing up recommendations for minimizing heatwave hazards in the coming week.

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