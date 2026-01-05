IMD Weather Alert: Cold Wave And Dense Fog Persists Over North India | Check Forecast

Dense to very dense fog is likely to persist during night and morning hours across North and adjoining Central India for the next 7 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).​

Cold day conditions are likely in isolated parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar on January 4th and 5th, as well as over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh.​

Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, from January 5th-8th, West Rajasthan from 5th-9th January, East Rajasthan from 5th-10th January, and Jharkhand from 6th-7th January 2026.​

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Earthquakes Of 5.1 And 3.9 Magnitudes Shake Assam And Tripura

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation persists over eastern Bangladesh and nearby areas, with a Western Disturbance along 68°E to north of 35°N. The subtropical westerly jet stream over northwest India and other cyclonic circulations will likely cause light to moderate rain or snow in isolated areas of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh from January 4th-6th, Himachal Pradesh from 5th-6th January, and Uttarakhand on 6th January. Ground frost is also likely in isolated parts of Uttarakhand from 5th to 6th January.

Amid ongoing cold wave conditions in northern India, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7°C, with a maximum expected at 19°C. Visibility in Delhi-NCR has improved over recent days.​ The Central Pollution Control Board reports air quality in the 'Poor' category, with an AQI of 294 in several regions early Monday.​

In upper northern regions receiving snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir temperatures dipped below 0°C, while Himachal Pradesh expects 0-5°C.​

IMD has warned of dense to very dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Northern Plains cold wave conditions persist, with minimum temperatures 1.6°C to 3.0°C below normal in many places across Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan.​

