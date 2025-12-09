IMD Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips Delhi, UP, Bihar; Rain Forecast For Odisha, West Bengal, And Tamil Nadu

The cold wave has intensified and continues to batter North India. While snowfall is persisting in hilly states, the temperature in the plains is registering a gradual decline. Amidst such bone-chilling conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain warning for four states. Let's take a closer look at today's weather forecast.

Capital Facing Cold and Fog

The national capital, Delhi, continues to witness a dip in the mercury levels. Already battling extreme pollution, the residents in Delhi will have to deal with a spell of fog. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the similar conditions are likely to persist during the next few days. Also, the cold winds are likely to become more intense today and tomorrow.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cold Snap to Grip Uttar Pradesh

The IMD has predicted that districts of Uttar Pradesh may witness the strong impact of the cold wave, or sheetal lahar, from today. According to the forecast, this intense cold spell may continue for the next two days. After that, the temperature is expected to dip further next week due to the influence of Westerly winds.

Rain Warning in East and South India

It has issued a rain forecast over four specific areas:

Eastern States: Overcast skies are expected today in West Bengal and Odisha. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in some parts of these two states.

Southern States: The rain probabilities for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to continue through November 11.

Cold Wave Alert Issued for Multiple Cities

The sharp dip in temperatures has prompted the IMD to issue a Cold Wave Alert for eight major cities. The affected regions include: Bihar: Purnia, Kishanganj, and Patna. Jharkhand: Ranchi. Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Prayagraj, and adjoining areas.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Mahayuti To Fight Upcoming Civic Polls Together