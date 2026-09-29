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IMD weather alert: Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across 15 states as temperatures drop

Know the latest IMD weather alert forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and dropping temperatures across 15 states as monsoon withdrawal stalls.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 07:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 07:49 AM IST
IMD weather alert: Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across 15 states as temperatures drop
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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IMD weather alert: Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across 15 states as temperatures drop
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