/IMD weather alert: Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across 15 states as temperatures drop

There have been warnings of rain and thunderstorms for 15 states due to active systems affecting the monsoon withdrawal process in India. The active weather systems cover areas from the Himalayas all the way to the southern parts of India, bringing with them rains, lightning, and gusty winds that are reducing the day temperature and causing an early sign of winter chill in the plains.
Rain and snow continue to be active in the northern plains and hill states of India. The Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand states are continuing with constant rain and lightning dangers throughout the month of October that are reducing night temperatures in northern states neighboring them.
There have been sudden weather changes in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi with thundershowers while the prediction is that dry weather is approaching. Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh are experiencing active rain dangers that are making the day temperatures lower and creating brisk mornings and evenings.
There are active rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal states. Northeast states face severe downpours, with Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh bracing for intense rainfall accompanied by strong gusty winds over the coming days.
Maharashtra and Goa are experiencing heavy winds reaching up to 60 km/h alongside persistent coastal showers. Southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are reporting heavy downpours, lightning, and squally weather, keeping local disaster management teams on high alert.
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