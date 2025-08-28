The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a series of weather alerts for a number of states as monsoon rains continue to pound various regions of the country. Himachal Pradesh has been placed under red alert, while heavy rains are also expected for most districts of Karnataka.

Himachal Pradesh On High Alert For Next 48 Hours

The IMD has declared a red alert for Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts for heavy rain over the next two days. A yellow alert for heavy rain also stands for Thursday, August 28, for Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. Heavy rain is forecast in the capital city of Shimla and Mandi on Friday, August 29.

Road links between Kullu and Mandi continue to be hampered by landslides and obstructions on the main roads and alternative routes. Authorities are put on red alert as water levels are expected to rise and more landslides are likely. An orange alert has also been sounded for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan.

Karnataka Prepares For Ongoing Rains

After Wednesday's rain that led to city-wide traffic jams in Bengaluru and other regions of Karnataka, the IMD has declared an 'orange' alert for coastal, Malnad, north interior, and south interior areas until August 29. Heavy rains have lashed coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, and other places like Belagavi, Bidar, and Mysuru, and they are likely to see more showers until Saturday. A 'orange' alert indicates day-to-day rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

Other States Also Under Observation

The IMD has also placed other regions of the nation under weather alerts. In West Bengal, rain is predicted to be heavy in the northern districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar for the next two days. Kolkata will experience light to moderate rain with a possibility of thunderstorms.

In the meantime, a yellow alert has been raised for various districts in Arunachal Pradesh, such as East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Changlang, Tirap, and Longding. Citizens have been asked to be cautious of possible waterlogging, localised flooding, and landslides. Rainfall will gain strength in central and eastern regions of the state from August 28 to 30.

