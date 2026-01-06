IMD Weather Forecast: Cold Wave and Fog Continue To Grip North India

The cold wave continues to grip parts of North India, with upper reaches receiving snowfall and dense fog prevailing over the northern plains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for these dense fog conditions in Delhi-NCR and states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Odisha.

Cold Wave and Fog Alerts

The Indian Meteorological Department warns of thick fog covering northwest, central, east, and northeast India during mornings for the next 4-5 days. Visibility will stay low—drive carefully with fog lights on.

Cold day conditions hit East Rajasthan until January 7, West Rajasthan and the upper regions of West Bengal until January 7, along with Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal on January 6. Very thick fog lingers in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, until January 10, and East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh until January 8.

Delhi-NCR Forecast

Expect mostly clear skies with light morning fog. Daytime highs stay at 18-20°C; nighttime lows at 6-8°C. The Air quality has improved from very poor to moderate; ITO area’s early AQI hit 281, per Central Pollution Control Board data. Though the AQI continues to differ in parts of the city.

Rain and Snow Alerts

The IMD has issued warnings for light rain or snow in isolated spots of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 6.

Tamil Nadu is expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on January 8 and 9, and an alert for heavy rain has been issued for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe from January 9 to 10.



